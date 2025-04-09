Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 8,060 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,929,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after acquiring an additional 869,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 39,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,290,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,067,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 266,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 936,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 45,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($1.05). Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

