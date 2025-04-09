Head to Head Review: Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) and Its Rivals

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Smith Douglas Homes to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Smith Douglas Homes has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Douglas Homes’ rivals have a beta of 2.56, suggesting that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes $975.46 million $123.18 million 10.10 Smith Douglas Homes Competitors $6.34 billion $777.96 million 6.85

Analyst Ratings

Smith Douglas Homes’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes. Smith Douglas Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Smith Douglas Homes and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 1 4 0 0 1.80 Smith Douglas Homes Competitors 399 1880 1730 53 2.35

Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus price target of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 39.52%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 42.77%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smith Douglas Homes has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes 4.60% 21.01% 16.10% Smith Douglas Homes Competitors 9.23% 84.38% 10.92%

Summary

Smith Douglas Homes rivals beat Smith Douglas Homes on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

