Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $133,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,231.60. The trade was a 92.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Radian Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 735.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

