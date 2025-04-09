Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Now Covered by TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRMB. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Primo Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRMB

Primo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRMB opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. Primo Brands has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Brands will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $835,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,169,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,350,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Brands

(Get Free Report)

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.