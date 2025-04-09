Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Lowered to Hold Rating by TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $68.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital set a $54.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Shares of OXY opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.02. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $71.19.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 763,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. This represents a 0.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

