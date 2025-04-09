Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA) Director Purchases C$30,856.00 in Stock

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) Director Simon Henry Ingram purchased 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,856.00.

Simon Henry Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Simon Henry Ingram bought 33,700 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,070.00.

Lara Exploration Stock Performance

LRA opened at C$1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$68.71 million, a PE ratio of -392.72 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.38. Lara Exploration Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.61 and a 52-week high of C$1.75.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

