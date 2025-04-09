nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,894,000 after buying an additional 29,794 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $1,520,000. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 108,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 18,376 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 151,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

