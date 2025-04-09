Kenneth William Pickering Purchases 15,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth William Pickering bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.25 per share, with a total value of C$48,750.00.

Taseko Mines Stock Down 3.6 %

TSE:TKO opened at C$2.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$737.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.92. Taseko Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.38 and a 12-month high of C$4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

