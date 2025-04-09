Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Cannell & Spears LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,483,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,994 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $243.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.59 and a 200 day moving average of $289.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9854 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

