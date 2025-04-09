Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 24,002 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.34% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,267.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of HASI stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 13.55. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $36.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HASI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

