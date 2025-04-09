SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,578 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SLM worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,442,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $68,603,000. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,451,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 470.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,126,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,076,000 after purchasing an additional 929,292 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $20,603,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. SLM’s payout ratio is 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLM

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,166.91. This represents a 48.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SLM from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Get Our Latest Report on SLM

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.