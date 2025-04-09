NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.52. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 104,130 shares changing hands.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.82.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.