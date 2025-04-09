James Augustus Manzi Sells 1,000 Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Stock

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) Director James Augustus Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.79, for a total value of C$65,788.60.
Stella-Jones Stock Performance
TSE SJ opened at C$63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53. Stella-Jones Inc. has a twelve month low of C$62.78 and a twelve month high of C$98.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$74.24. The firm has a market cap of C$3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.
Stella-Jones Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJ
Stella-Jones Company Profile
Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stella-Jones
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.