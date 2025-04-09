James Augustus Manzi Sells 1,000 Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Stock

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) Director James Augustus Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.79, for a total value of C$65,788.60.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

TSE SJ opened at C$63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53. Stella-Jones Inc. has a twelve month low of C$62.78 and a twelve month high of C$98.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$74.24. The firm has a market cap of C$3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SJ shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Stella-Jones from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.60.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

