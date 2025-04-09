Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and traded as low as $13.00. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 5,800 shares.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Siemens Gamesa supplies wind turbines and power solutions to customers. The company is a global leader in the renewable energy industry specifically in the development, installation, maintenance, and manufacturing of wind turbines. Siemens Gamesa’s vision is to be the global leader in the renewable energy industry driving the transition towards a sustainable world.
