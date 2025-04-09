Ironveld (LON:IRON) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Ironveld shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 4,222,769 shares trading hands.

Ironveld Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Ironveld (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Ironveld had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 422.33%.

Ironveld Company Profile

Ironveld is a speciality metals producer based in Southern Africa that seeks to maximise revenues from the metals it produces by its Mining division and processing them at its Rustenburg smelter, operated by its Smelting division, and producing specialist high purity iron powders as well as Vanadium slag and Titanium slag, all critical for the green energy transition.

