O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $179.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

