O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,489,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,487,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 835,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,608,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.73.

Hub Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Hub Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.