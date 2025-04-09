O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,097 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

