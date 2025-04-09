O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 11,567 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 5,776.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,739,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,820 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 70,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,115,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $18,344,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UGI

In other news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,039.80. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Stock Down 1.5 %

UGI stock opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

