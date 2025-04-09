O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 131,913 Shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report) by 687.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,913 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Clipper Realty worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLPR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 72.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 280.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clipper Realty by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLPR stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Clipper Realty ( NYSE:CLPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 85.95% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is presently -152.00%.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

