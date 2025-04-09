O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 24,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $388,864.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 19,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $774,228.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,452 shares of company stock worth $2,831,679. 30.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

HRMY stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.