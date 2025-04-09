Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,187 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOMR opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $180.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

AOMR has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

