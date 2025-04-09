Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,187 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE AOMR opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $180.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AOMR has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.
About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.
