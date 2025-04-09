O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 98 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in WD-40 by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 309.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

WDFC stock opened at $218.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.03. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $211.03 and a 52-week high of $292.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

