GAP (NYSE:GAP) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Argus raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

Shares of NYSE GAP opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. GAP has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $26.41.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In other news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $818,133.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181.56. The trade was a 99.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 3,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $66,434.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,816.78. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,459. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth about $1,971,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,953,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,210,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

