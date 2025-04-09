Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $169.00 at Citigroup

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $170.00 to $169.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $99.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appaloosa LP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $585,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,676,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,124,000 after buying an additional 438,537 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,906,000 after acquiring an additional 78,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,610,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,885,000 after acquiring an additional 752,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.