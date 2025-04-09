Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etsy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Etsy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15. Etsy has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $71.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.37 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $83,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,437.32. This represents a 6.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $69,745.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,593.60. This represents a 70.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,952 shares of company stock worth $2,554,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in Etsy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 20,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

