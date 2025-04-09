California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,983 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of RingCentral worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in RingCentral by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter worth about $1,132,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.73). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 35,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $1,002,141.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,953,845.60. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 123,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $3,528,873.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,701,774.40. This represents a 21.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,099,279 over the last three months. 6.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

