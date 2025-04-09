Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives $6.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

STRO opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($2.10). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 101.89% and a negative net margin of 77.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sutro Biopharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $4,729,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $2,852,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 547,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 426,100 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,462,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 385.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 216,757 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Free Report

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.