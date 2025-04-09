California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 10,552 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of Liberty Global worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 17,376,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,730,000 after buying an additional 13,366,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $48,381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,197 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,403,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Liberty Global by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 705,780 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $21.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $7.25. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.70 to $12.40 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LBTYA

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.