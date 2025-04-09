Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Atkore worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Atkore by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Atkore by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATKR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,400. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $185.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.39%.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

