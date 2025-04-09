Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $50.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

OZK stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Bank OZK by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

