Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

DAWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $680.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of -1.24.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $52,265.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,550.48. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $144,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,059.40. This trade represents a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,064 shares of company stock valued at $251,925. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 911.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

