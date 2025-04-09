Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $9,399,243.49 in Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $9,399,243.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,274,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,929,777.93. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of K stock opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.42. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

