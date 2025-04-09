Analysts Set TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Target Price at $53.57

Shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXNM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXNM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,880,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,744,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,594,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $189,170,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $165,816,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXNM opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. TXNM Energy has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.10.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $476.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.05 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TXNM Energy will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.05%.

About TXNM Energy

(Get Free Report

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.