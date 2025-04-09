First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

BUSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

First Busey Stock Performance

First Busey stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 1,700 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $36,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 482,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,503.10. This trade represents a 0.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 50.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42,751 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 3,182.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,689,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 124,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 596.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 133,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 114,129 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

