Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research analysts have commented on DIN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $26.00 target price on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 5.1 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 26.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 43,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 36.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

