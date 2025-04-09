The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.58.
Several analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 27th.
MOS stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mosaic has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $33.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
