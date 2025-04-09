Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDP. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.30 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.90 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 300.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDP stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.84.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

