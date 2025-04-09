Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.13.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDP. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.30 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.90 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
BLDP stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.84.
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.
