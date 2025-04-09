Brokerages Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Target Price at $163.25

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $162,396.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,568.04. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 186.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Glaukos by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,626,000 after acquiring an additional 98,109 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.69. Glaukos has a one year low of $77.91 and a one year high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

