Brokerages Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) PT at $280.35

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.74.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $210.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.48. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $207.58 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

