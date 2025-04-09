Reviewing Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA) & First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) and Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First National of Nebraska and Chain Bridge Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0.00 Chain Bridge Bancorp 0 1 1 1 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Chain Bridge Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.66%. Given Chain Bridge Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chain Bridge Bancorp is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Chain Bridge Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska $2.78 billion 1.15 $227.44 million N/A N/A Chain Bridge Bancorp $53.31 million 2.63 N/A N/A N/A

First National of Nebraska has higher revenue and earnings than Chain Bridge Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Chain Bridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A Chain Bridge Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chain Bridge Bancorp beats First National of Nebraska on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions. In addition, the company offers treasury management, debt consolidation, financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, merchant, and payroll services; and personal, commercial, and farm insurance products. Further, it provides solutions for agribusiness, commercial real estate, healthcare, transportation, and correspondent banking; investment services, such as capital market and institutional asset management; and digital banking services. First National of Nebraska, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts. The company’s loan portfolio comprises of residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. It also provides treasury management, payments, trusts and estate administration, wealth management, and asset custody services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

