Brokerages Set Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT at $1,007.59

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,007.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Get Equinix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $740.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 86.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Equinix has a 12-month low of $684.14 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $873.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $903.85.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total value of $1,202,838.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,945,508.09. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.72, for a total value of $308,168.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,319.60. This represents a 19.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 16.6% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.