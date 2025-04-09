Reviewing Viking (VIK) and Its Rivals

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Viking to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Viking and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking -10.97% N/A -1.53% Viking Competitors 74.46% 15.43% 6.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Viking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking 0 5 12 0 2.71 Viking Competitors 398 1472 2367 106 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Viking and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Viking currently has a consensus target price of $46.29, suggesting a potential upside of 30.63%. As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 66.09%. Given Viking’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viking has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viking and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Viking $5.33 billion -$1.86 billion 136.31 Viking Competitors $4.43 billion $276.48 million 42.67

Viking has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Viking is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Viking competitors beat Viking on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

