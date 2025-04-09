Financial Review: Bloom Energy (BE) versus Its Rivals

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Electrical industrial apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bloom Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bloom Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy $1.47 billion -$302.12 million -84.90 Bloom Energy Competitors $534.72 million -$136.01 million -1.11

Bloom Energy has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Bloom Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

77.0% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bloom Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy 1 10 9 1 2.48 Bloom Energy Competitors 93 600 842 35 2.52

Bloom Energy currently has a consensus target price of $25.08, indicating a potential upside of 47.72%. As a group, “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 35.58%. Given Bloom Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Bloom Energy has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloom Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bloom Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy -10.29% -20.32% -3.94% Bloom Energy Competitors -211.08% -93.75% -17.25%

Summary

Bloom Energy beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to utilities, data centers, agriculture, retail, hospitals, higher education, biotech, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

