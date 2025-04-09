Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) & UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Critical Review

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. UMH Properties pays out 3,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin Street Properties pays out -8.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

UMH Properties has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

75.4% of UMH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of UMH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares UMH Properties and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties 11.81% 6.06% 1.92% Franklin Street Properties -43.90% -7.79% -5.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UMH Properties and Franklin Street Properties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties $240.55 million 5.61 $8.01 million $0.03 545.67 Franklin Street Properties $120.11 million 1.35 -$52.72 million ($0.50) -3.12

UMH Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UMH Properties and Franklin Street Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50 Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

UMH Properties currently has a consensus price target of $21.17, suggesting a potential upside of 29.30%. Given UMH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Summary

UMH Properties beats Franklin Street Properties on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

