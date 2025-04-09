Analyzing Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Banco Comercial Português and Grupo Supervielle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Comercial Português 0 0 0 1 4.00 Grupo Supervielle 0 2 1 0 2.33

Grupo Supervielle has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.50%. Given Grupo Supervielle’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Supervielle is more favorable than Banco Comercial Português.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Banco Comercial Português has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Banco Comercial Português and Grupo Supervielle”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Comercial Português N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grupo Supervielle $934.81 billion 0.00 $196.14 million $0.78 13.85

Grupo Supervielle has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Comercial Português.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Comercial Português and Grupo Supervielle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Comercial Português N/A N/A N/A Grupo Supervielle 5.80% 15.92% 2.93%

Dividends

Banco Comercial Português pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Grupo Supervielle pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Grupo Supervielle beats Banco Comercial Português on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Comercial Português



Banco Comercial Português, S.A., a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others. The company is also involved in the provision of investment fund and real estate management, e-commerce, web portal, real estate investment fund, trade finance, trust, consulting, brokerage, marketing, and real estate services, as well as internet, telephone, and mobile banking services. Banco Comercial Português, S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Porto, Portugal.

About Grupo Supervielle



Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees. The company also provides foreign trade and cash management; advisory services; treasury services; insurance products comprising life, home, personal accidents, technology, ATMs, protected bag, and protected content; and asset management and other services, as well as operates as a digital online broker. It operates through a network of bank branches, ATMs, and self-service terminals, as well as ATMs with biometric identification. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

