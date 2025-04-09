Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $26,251.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,572 shares in the company, valued at $642,916.64. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $104,873.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,236.08. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $234,454 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,126,000 after buying an additional 41,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,490,000 after purchasing an additional 52,725 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,072,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,058,000 after purchasing an additional 743,552 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after acquiring an additional 294,747 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 677,894 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

