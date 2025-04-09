Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI) & Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 0 0 3 0 3.00 Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Competitors 977 6357 12876 340 2.61

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz presently has a consensus price target of $150.67, indicating a potential upside of 85.48%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 32.95%. Given Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s peers have a beta of 1.47, suggesting that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

32.2% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz $2,520.93 billion $1.85 billion 7.84 Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Competitors $28.92 billion $590.94 million 19.62

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz N/A N/A N/A Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Competitors -16.33% -154.67% -3.10%

Dividends

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz pays an annual dividend of $6.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.7% and pay out 25.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants. This segment offers shopping transactions, regular household bills, and peer to peer payments for consumers; accepts payment online and in store, issue and settle invoices, pay suppliers and monitor merchant turnover. It also provides proprietary data facilities informed decision making across multiple areas of business. Its Marketplace Platform segment connects online, and offline merchants and consumers enabling merchants to enhance its sales through an omni channel strategy and enable consumers to buy products and services from various merchants. This segment also operates marketplace through m-commerce, a mobile solution for shopping in person which consumers can use e-commerce to shop anywhere, anytime with free delivery; Kaspi Travel allows consumers to book domestic and international flights and package holidays, domestic rail tickets. It also enhances merchants sales by connecting payments and fintech products, Kapsi advertising, and other delivery services. The Fintech Platform segment provides consumers with BNPL, finance, and savings products and merchants with merchant finance services through super apps and Kapsi.kz Super app. It also involved in the banking; distressed asset management; real estate business; payment processing; online travel; and storage and processing of information services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

