Analyzing Nextnrg (NASDAQ:NXXT) and Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Nextnrg (NASDAQ:NXXT) and Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nextnrg and Casey’s General Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextnrg -62.85% N/A -295.04% Casey’s General Stores 3.57% 17.17% 7.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nextnrg and Casey’s General Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextnrg 0 0 0 0 0.00 Casey’s General Stores 1 2 8 0 2.64

Volatility & Risk

Casey’s General Stores has a consensus price target of $424.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.80%. Given Casey’s General Stores’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Casey’s General Stores is more favorable than Nextnrg.

Nextnrg has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casey’s General Stores has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Nextnrg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Casey’s General Stores shares are held by institutional investors. 81.7% of Nextnrg shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Casey’s General Stores shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nextnrg and Casey’s General Stores”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextnrg $27.77 million 10.12 -$10.47 million ($6.67) -0.38 Casey’s General Stores $15.55 billion 0.99 $501.97 million $14.35 29.02

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Nextnrg. Nextnrg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casey’s General Stores, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats Nextnrg on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextnrg

NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. Its app-based interface provides customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items. The company was founded by Donald F. Lamberti in 1968 and is headquartered in Ankeny, IA.

