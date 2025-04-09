Q4 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton Increased by Zacks Research

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a report released on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.42. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $13.04 per share.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $115.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $113.78 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 702,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,338,000 after buying an additional 48,242 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 28.9% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

